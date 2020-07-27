No face-to-face classes unless Covid-19 vaccine developed: PRRD

MANILA — Face-to-face classes are prohibited unless a vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has been developed, President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday.

“Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available, I will not allow the traditional face-to-face teaching or learning unless the risks of exposure to the sickness are eliminated. I cannot and will not put to risk the health and lives of our students and teachers,” Duterte said during his 5th state-of-the-nation-address (SONA).

“About two weeks ago, I seem to have said that I would allow the face-to-face classes to resume but we were talking actually of January because my thinking was that by September we would have the vaccine,” he noted.

Citing that vaccine against Covid-19 is a global need, Duterte emphasized that “getting it from producers or other governments must be dealt with”.

“Let me just mention it in passing that about four days ago I made a plea to (Chinese) President Xi Jinping if they have the vaccine, can they allow us to be one of the first or if it’s needed if we have to buy it, may we be granted credit so we can normalize as fast as possible,” he said. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





