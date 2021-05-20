No deployment ban in Israel but departure of OFWs suspended: DOLE

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is not imposing a deployment ban on overseas Filipino workers, particularly caregivers, in Israel which is now embroiled in an escalating conflict with Gaza.

“We have not banned the deployment of our workers to Israel. The processing of those who already qualified continues,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a statement.

Bello, however, said the departure of Filipino workers who are bound to Israel is suspended while the tension and violence are still high.

“We are merely suspending their actual departure while the tension is still high. It will just be about a few days of delay. We just want to be sure they will be safe,” he said, as he encouraged the workers to delay their departure amid the ongoing conflict.

“They are my responsibilities to President Duterte in case something happens to them if they were able to leave despite the tension in Israel,” Bello added.

The battle between Hamas militants in Gaza and the Israeli military has created a catastrophe, killing more than 210 persons in Gaza and about 10 in Israel.

The airstrikes have flattened buildings in a densely populated Gaza and the toll on civilians continues to grow.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration earlier reported that 400 home-based caregivers are set to be deployed to Israel this month. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

