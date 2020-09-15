Ninth Covid-19 fatality recorded in Nueva Vizcaya

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — A 59-year-old man from Bagumbayan village in Dupax del Sur town is the ninth recorded coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related fatality in the province, a local health official said Monday.

Dr. Edwin Galapon, Nueva Vizcaya provincial health officer, said the man who died on Sunday was earlier confirmed to have no travel history and was swabbed on September 3.

Meanwhile, 13 recovered patients in the province were recorded also on Sunday. Three of them are seniors — an 84-year-old woman in Don Mariano Marcos village in Bayombong, a 71-year-old male in Bagahabag village in Solano, and a 68-year-old man in Roxas village, also in Solano town.

Due to the spike of cases in Solano, the Cagayan Valley Center for Health Development led by Dr. Rio Lat Magpantay, regional director, had initiated a strategic planning for aggressive specimen collection for Covid-19 testing in the town.

This gave way for local leaders and health officials to discuss a concrete plan for aggressive testing in the locality where cases acquired through community transmission have been recently reported, Magpantay said.

Aggressive testing is currently being done in Bayombong, Bagabag, Aritao and Dupax del Sur.

Solano has logged 113 coronavirus cases while local transmissions have been noted in Bagabag, Bayombong and Aritao, all in Nueva Vizcaya.

A Solano fitness gym had been linked to 18 cases, while the town’s slaughterhouse had 13 linked cases. Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com





