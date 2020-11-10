Newsman shot dead in Pangasinan

by: Philippine News Agency |
VILLASIS, Pangasinan – A broadcaster here was shot dead by still unidentified riding-in-tandem suspects Tuesday morning outside his residence in Barangay San Blas in this town.

In an interview, Villasis Police Station officer-in-charge Maj. Christian Alucod identified the victim as Virgilio “Vir” Maganes, 62, a radio commentator of radio station DWPR and also writes for Northern Watch, a local newspaper.

The incident was not the first time Maganes was shot, Alucod said.

“In 2016, he was also shot but he was unharmed. A case was filed against an individual but Maganes and the person, later on, came to an agreement. We are reviewing that case as part of the investigation,” he said.

Based on the initial police investigation, Maganes was shot six times past 6:30 a.m. upon his return to their compound after going to a nearby store.

“According to eyewitnesses, the suspects were wearing black jackets, onboard a Yamaha NMAX scooter,” Alucod said.

Maganes succumbed to six gunshot wounds, one to his head, causing his death, he added.

Alucod said they are looking into all possible motives for the crime. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com



