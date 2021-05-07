New PNP chief Eleazar launches ‘intensified cleanliness policy’

MANILA – As he took command of the 220,000-strong Philippine National Police (PNP), Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Friday formally announced the launch of his so-called “Intensified Cleanliness Policy” (ICP) aimed at correcting minor and small problems in the service.

He added that the ICP produced “effective and spectacular” results when it was first launched during his term as director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

“Dito po ako magpapatupad ng (Here, I will enforce the) intensified cleanliness policy or ICP ng PNP which I hereby launch effective today. The ICP aims to align our programs and thrusts into three main parts. The improvement in recruitment is just part of the principles in ICP. This ICP is anchored on the broken windows policy which basically states that small problems must be immediately addressed to prevent these problems from getting worse,” Eleazar said in his assumption speech as the country’s 26th top cop in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Eleazar said one of the main thrusts of the ICP is ensuring cleanliness in all PNP precincts, stations, and offices.

“Kung sa bukana pa lang ng police station ay makikita na ang nagkalat na upos ng sigarilyo at basurang nagkalat, at kung sa bukana pa lang ay mapanghi na ang simoy ng hangin, mahihirapan tayong makuha ang respeto at tiwala ng ating mga kababayan na ating pinagsisilbihan (If at the entrance of the police station, we will see scattered cigarette butts and garbage and the smell is unpleasant, we will find it difficult to get the respect and trust of the people whom we serve),” he said.

Eleazar vowed to seek the support of local government units to help improve police stations.

Another main objective of the ICP is the reform in the recruitment system to protect the PNP from erring cops and break the culture of wrongdoings among the ranks.

Eleazar said this involves the introduction of a QR (quick response) code in the recruitment process to ensure that those who will enter the service are picked based solely on their qualifications.

“Our commander in chief, President (Rodrigo) Duterte has a marching order to continue the aggressive internal cleansing in the PNP. That is why we will implement a QR code system in all the phases of recruitment nationwide so we can get the best qualified applicants for the PNP. Walang palakasan (No backers), only the best for the PNP, only the best for the Filipino people,” he stressed.

Eleazar added that the ICP also includes effective supervision to ensure good leadership by example down to the lowest units.

“Even if we have qualified new PNP personnel with the proper training, kung ang madadatnan naman nitong mga bagitong pulis ay mga kasamahang bad influence na magtuturo sa kanila ng mga maling sistema ng pangongotong, pagiging tamad, abusado at gahaman sa pera, wala ring mangyayari (if the rookie police officers will be with those who are acting as bad influence who will only teach them wrong acts like extortion, laziness, abuse of authority and greed for money, that will not be good),” he added.

Eleazar said he would not think twice about removing police officers who would taint the image of the PNP as he lamented how cops are often being branded as “pulis patola” or “kotong cops” because of the “few bad eggs” who compromise the nobility of the organization.

“For as long as I’m the chief PNP, every single centavo of your hard-earned money allocated to us will be in good hands. To the remaining hoodlums in police uniforms, I will make sure that you will hate me. I will not think twice about removing corrupt police officers because with the amount of salary and benefits that the government gives us, I am sure many would want to replace all of you,” he added.

He said the ICP will also tackle peace and order problems in the community to eradicate street crimes.

He also vowed to improve the PNP’s complaint referral and monitoring system.

“I assure our kababayans that once you report your concerns, it is considered as a direct order from me as the Chief of the Philippine National Police to all police stations and units to respond and give immediate actions. Sumbong mo, aksyon ko! (Make a complaint and expect immediate action!)” he added.

He also vowed to utilize a so-called clustering system to defeat the illegal drug menace.

“Clustering system is like creating barangays within a barangay. Clustering can be made within existing sitios, puroks, (sub-villages) condo buildings, subdivisions or within houses based on the assessment ng Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council or BADAC. The smaller the area, the easier it is to monitor the movements of drug addicts and pushers. The more clusters in a village, the better,” he added.

Also, effective law enforcement demands that the PNP should extend its motto of serving and protecting the Filipino people from the streets to the information superhighways.

“Effective law enforcement demands that we in the police force must always be at least two steps ahead of the criminal elements, and effective law enforcement demands that we in the PNP should extend our motto of serving and protecting the Filipino people from the streets to the information superhighways,” said Eleazar.

Eleazar is the batchmate of outgoing PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas in the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1987.

He was able to handle all other positions in the PNP command group — chief of the directorial staff, deputy chief for operations, and deputy chief for administration.

He gained popularity in 2016 when he took the helm of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) where he waged relentless anti-crime and anti-illegal drug operations that led to the arrest of notorious street criminals; dismantling of notorious robbery-holdup groups; and arrest and neutralization of drug targets including rogue police personnel involved in crime.

Under his leadership, QCPD was recognized in a survey commissioned by the National Police Commission as the “most trusted Police District in NCRPO”. He was eventually promoted as regional director of the Police Regional Office 4A (Calabarzon) and the National Capital Region Police Office. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

