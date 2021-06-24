New Manila archbishop offers prayers for ex-president Aquino

MANILA – Newly installed Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has offered prayers to former president Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III, who passed away on Thursday.

The cardinal prayed for the repose of Aquino’s soul at the end of the installation Mass at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila.

“We have been informed of the sad news of the passing away of our former president of the Republic of the Philippines, President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III. Let us entrust him to the mercy of Our Loving Father and let us now pray for the eternal repose of his soul,” he said. “Eternal rest grant unto him o Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God, Rest in Peace. Amen.”

The 33rd Archbishop of Manila formally assumed his new position on June 24.

Meanwhile, the social action arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) also expressed sympathies and offered prayers over the former chief executive’s death.

“Our condolences to the Aquino family for the passing of former President Noynoy Aquino. We remember him for his governance of bringing the government closer to the people. His tenure in office exemplified transparency and accountability in governance,” Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo-National Director of NASSA/Caritas Philippines said in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas.

Bagaforo, also the bishop of Kidapawan, said his diocese will offer a Mass for Aquino.

On Thursday afternoon, the Aquino sisters confirmed that the former president died of renal disease secondary to diabetes at 6:30 a.m.

Noynoy, the only son of slain senator Benigno Aquino Jr. and former president Corazon Aquino, served as the country’s 15th president from 2010 to 2016. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com

