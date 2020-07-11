New EDSA bus stops 80% complete: MMDA

by: Philippine News Agency |
New EDSA bus stops 80% complete: MMDA

MANILA – The new bus stops being built at the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) is nearing completion and will be operational by August to September, an official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

In an online briefing on Thursday, MMDA Spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago said that the construction of the bus stops, including concrete barriers and steel separators, being built at EDSA to accommodate the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) median bus lanes is now 80 percent complete.

“Currently, out of the 16 bus stops, four are available in the median lane along EDSA,” Pialago said.

To enforce traffic laws and to ensure the safety of passengers, she said five traffic constables and one motorcycle rider were assigned at the median lane in EDSA.

Despite heavy traffic in other lanes, she reiterated that the EDSA bus lanes are for the exclusive use of public utility buses with only some exceptions.

“Private vehicles, even vehicles with red plate are not allowed on the Edsa busway, except government emergency vehicles, patrol units, ambulances, city buses, buses for augmentation,” Pialago said.

Since its implementation, she said the travel time for buses in EDSA has decreased from two to three hours to only 45 minutes including bus stops.

Following the release of guidelines from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), she said motorcycle back riders are allowed once again.

However, she said back riding is only allowed for those living in the same household such as couples, and warned that supporting documents must be presented when stopped by traffic constables. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz/PNA – northboundasia.com

