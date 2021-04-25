Nets’ Irving says converts to Islam, fasts in Ramadan

ANKARA – Brooklyn Nets’ star player Kyrie Irving said on Friday that he is fasting during the holy month of Ramadan to be a part of the Muslim community.

“… I am taking part in Ramadan with a lot of my Muslim brothers and sisters. It’s been an adjustment. That’s really what I can say, just being committed to my service, to God, Allah, and then continuing on with whatever I’m guided with,” Irving said in a post-game conference.

The 29-year-old US point guard added that he is “blessed and grateful to be taking part in this”, referring to the fasting in Ramadan.

NBA’s Brooklyn Nets topped the Eastern Conference over a 109-104 win against the Boston Celtics, having a 40-20 record.

Irving scored 15 points against the Celtics. He also made 11 assists and had nine rebounds.

He is an NBA Champion with the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving was a Boston Celtics guard in 2017-2019. After that, the Nets signed him as free agent.

The seven-time NBA All-Star has represented the US national basketball team.

Irving helped the USA Basketball team win the gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

He also won the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup with his native US in Spain. (Anadolu)

