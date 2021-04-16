NegOcc goes on heightened alert for ‘Bising’

BACOLOD CITY – Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson on Friday directed all 31 cities and municipalities in the province to place their respective disaster operation centers on heightened alert in preparation for the possible onslaught of Typhoon Bising.

In a memorandum addressed to local disaster risk reduction and management council chairpersons, Lacson said there is a need for proactive preparedness as the anticipated storm may affect Negros Occidental, bringing scattered light to moderate and at times, heavy rains and thunderstorms.

“Initiate proactive measures and take appropriate precautionary actions for possible flooding, flash floods, or landslides. Ensure waterways are clear of obstruction, review contingency plans, and mitigate possible disaster risk in your area of responsibility,” he added.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that “Bising” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and has intensified into a typhoon.

Severe Weather Bulletin No. 1 said “Bising” is currently not directly causing severe weather over any portion of the country but is likely that the winds and heavy rains associated with the tropical cyclone will begin affecting portions of the Eastern Visayas and Bicol regions beginning on Sunday.

It added that based on available data, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 may be raised over some localities in Northern Samar and Eastern Samar by Friday evening in anticipation of the onset of strong breeze to near gale conditions associated with the typhoon.

In the next 24 hours, “Bising” will bring rough to very rough seas over the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao, thus, mariners of small seacraft have been advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Nanette Guadalquiver / PNA – northboundasia.com

