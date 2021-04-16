Nearly 22K Pangasinenses get Covid-19 vax

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – The Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) recorded 21,981 individuals vaccinated for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of April 15.

In an interview on Friday, PHO chief Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman said around 18,000 individuals were inoculated using the Sinovac vaccine, while the remaining 4,000 have been inoculated using the British-made AstraZeneca.

De Guzman said health workers in public and private hospitals, including infirmary and other public health services such as rural health units, municipal and city health offices, are receiving their second vaccine doses.

The PHO expects to complete the priority A group list in the third quarter of the year.

“Nakadepende pa rin po ito sa pagdating ng bakuna sa probinsya. Estimate natin is third quarter kung regular ang pagpasok sa atin ng bakuna (It will depend on the arrival of vaccines in the province. Our estimate is it will be until the third quarter of the year if the arrival of vaccines will be regular),” she said.

Meanwhile, the Abig (heal) Pangasinan program of the provincial government remained on hold due to the increasing Covid-19 cases in the province.

The Abig Pangasinan is a program launched by Governor Amado Espino III to elevate the status of Pangasinenses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic by transporting locally-made products and services to different parts of the province at a cheaper price.

De Guzman said Espino himself ordered to put the caravan on hold to prevent provincial workers and customers from contracting the dreaded coronavirus.

She assured the public that once cases in the province decrease, the caravan would resume. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com

