NDRRMC to public: Prepare for ‘Tonyo’

MANILA – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has called on the public and the Regional DRRMCs to prepare for the effects of the low pressure area (LPA) currently being monitored, which may develop into a tropical depression within the next 36 hours to be named “Tonyo”.

NDRRMC executive director and Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) administrator Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, in a preparation meeting Saturday, reminded the Regional DRRMCs not to take the LPA lightly and ensure that preparedness measures are immediately implemented.

“Keep in mind the events of ‘Usman’, which flooded the areas where it made landfall,” he said. Tropical Depression Usman in 2018, dissipated into an LPA upon landfall. However, it brought heavy rains that flooded wide areas in Camarines Sur and the Samar provinces.

The meeting was presided over by OCD Assistant Secretary Casiano Monilla and attended by heads and representatives of various Regional DRRM councils, PAGASA, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources -Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB).







The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday, the LPA was spotted at 210 kilometers East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Panay Island, the northern portion of Negros Occidental, the northern portion of Cebu, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Quezon, and Dinagat Islands.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy rainfall especially in highly susceptible areas and those that experienced “significant antecedent rainfall from “Pepito”, “Quinta” and”Rolly”, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, Severe Tropical Storm Siony is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com