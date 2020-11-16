NDRRMC recommends to place entire Luzon under state of calamity

MANILA – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday has approved a resolution recommending to President Rodrigo Duterte to place the entire Luzon under a state of calamity following the widespread damage caused by Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoons Quinta and Ulysses.

The NDRRMC approved the declaration during an emergency meeting which also discussed the impacts of the recent typhoons, and early recovery actions.

“It was approved during the meeting the recommendation for President Rodrigo Duterte to place under state of calamity the entire Luzon to address the impacts of the latest typhoons that hit the country,” NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad said in a statement Monday.

It was also agreed during the meeting to convene a technical working group of the joint prevention, mitigation, and preparedness clusters of the NDRRMC to assess the current dam management.

“PAGASA (the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) was also instructed by NDRRMC chairperson and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana who led the meeting to revisit its historical data to strengthen warnings beforehand,” Jalad said.

Other matters raised by Lorenzana to NDRRMC member agencies were the provision of assistance to the affected farmers and fisherfolk; road clearing; shelter requirements; and other recovery interventions.

The meeting was held via teleconference joined by various agencies and several local government chief executives. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com







