NBI probes ‘operators’ of illegal online gambling firm in Cagayan

MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is investigating the officials of a realty firm behind the resort-hotel where Chinese and Filipino nationals have been arrested early this month for illegal online gambling in Cagayan province.

In a statement, NBI Officer-In-Charge (OIC) Director Eric Distor said the owner of Villa Saturnina Resort and Hotel in Barangay Rapuli, Sta. Ana town and the management of OFA Cagayan Realty Developer Corporation are now under probe for the illegal activities.

“If evidently found that they are facilitating and operating illicit activities under the guise of a legitimate business and if other circumstances warrant, additional criminal charges will be filed,” he said.

In a joint operation with the police, operatives of NBI-Cagayan Valley Regional Office arrested 75 Chinese nationals and three Filipinos on Aug. 4 after the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) informed them that several Chinese are operating online gambling within its area of jurisdiction without the required gaming license.

Several Chinese nationals were seen using computer systems and in plain view running an online gambling operation within the premises.

The arrested persons were presented for inquest for violation of PD 1602 as amended by Republic Act 9287 (An Act Increasing the Penalties for Illegal Numbers Games in relation to RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012). Benjamin Pulta / PNA






