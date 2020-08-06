NBI awaiting Catriona Gray statement on viral bogus photo

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday said it has yet to receive the formal statement from Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to initiate its investigation on her complaint.

In a message to newsmen, NBI Cybercrime Division Chief Victor Lorenzo said the incident involving an alleged bogus semi-nude photo of the beauty queen which went viral on social media “cannot be investigated without her statement”.

Lorenzo said Gray’s lawyer earlier assured the NBI the statement would be filed this week.

“Possible charges are libel or voyeurism,” Lorenzo said, adding that Gray’s statement is needed since “she is the aggrieved party and it is personal (matter)”.

The altered photo was supposedly taken from the beauty queen’s promotional campaign with a clothing company.

In July, Gray personally appeared before the NBI and asked the bureau to find the perpetrators behind the incident. Benjamin Pulta /PNA – northboundasia.com



