NBA: Sixers beat Nets for Eastern Conference lead

ANKARA – The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 123-117 late on Wednesday to go top of the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid led with 39 points and 13 rebounds for the Sixers, along with 26 points from Tobias Harris and 17 from Ben Simmons.

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points for the Nets, who were without star players James Harden, Kevin Durant, and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Landry Shamet also dropped 17 points for the losing side and DeAndre Jordan posted a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Sixers now lead the Eastern Conference with 38 wins and 17 losses, while the Nets are second with 37 wins and 18 losses.

Curry sets NBA record

Star player Stephen Curry maintained his impressive form as he scored 42 points to spur the Golden State Warriors to a 147-109 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Curry hit 11 three-pointers on the night to set a NBA record of 29 three-pointers in three games.

Draymond Green posted a triple-double with 12 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins also pitched in with 16 points for the Warriors.

For Oklahoma, Darius Bazley finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, followed by Moses Brown with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Other results:

Minnesota Timberwolves – Milwaukee Bucks: 105-130

Charlotte Hornets – Cleveland Cavaliers: 90-103

Toronto Raptors – San Antonio Spurs: 117-112

Detroit Pistons – Los Angeles Clippers: 98-100

Chicago Bulls – Orlando Magic: 106-115

New Orleans Pelicans – New York Knicks: 106-116

Houston Rockets – Indiana Pacers: 124-132

Memphis Grizzlies – Dallas Mavericks: 113-114

Denver Nuggets – Miami Heat: 123-106

Sacramento Kings – Washington Wizards: 111-123 (Anadolu)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

