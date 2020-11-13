Navy teams aid Rizal rescue ops

MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) on Thursday night said it has deployed disaster relief and response teams (DRRTs) to help in rescue operations in Rizal which was heavily affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

In a statement, Navy public affairs office chief Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said the DRRTs came from the PN and Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) units.

She added that two DRRTs from Fleet-Marine Ready Force and three amphibious assault vehicles (AAVs) from the PMC are used for rescue operations in Rizal while another AAV is on standby and ready for rapid deployment.

“The teams made coordination with the officer-in-charge of the Incident Command and Management Center in Rodriguez Municipal Hall prior to their deployment to affected barangays,” Roxas said.

Aside from being used in combat operations, AAVs are also useful during the conduct of humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations.

Each AAV can accommodate up to 20 passengers and can maneuver through deep water or floods.

Meanwhile, another amphibian truck from the Naval Affiliated Reserve Force-National Capital Region (NCR) was also mobilized to help in the rescue operations.

“This deployment is part of the Navy’s ongoing efforts to assist other government agencies in responding to our fellow Filipinos being affected by the widespread flooding in Mega Manila triggered by ‘Ulysses’,” Roxas added. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com





