Navy ship to return to Catanduanes for more relief ops

CEBU CITY – The Philippine Navy’s BRP Batak will sail back to Catanduanes to bring more relief assistance from Cebu, the Naval Forces Central (Navforcen) in the Visayas said Friday.

Commander Dexter Caga-anan said the Landing Craft 299 just returned to the Rafael Ramos Naval Base in Looc, Lapu-Lapu City last Wednesday from its relief operation in Catanduanes, during which Councilor David Tumulak, on behalf of the Cebu City government, handed over to Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua PHP5 million in financial assistance, as well as relief goods donated by Cebuanos.

The Cebu City Quick Response Team also conducted clearing and cleaning operations on main roads in Catanduanes and helped restore electrical lines felled by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

“The BRP Batak will undertake another transport mission to deliver donations from ShelterBox Operations Philippines, Inc., such as emergency shelter kits and other household items,” Lt. Jr. Grade Frances Maye Macapinig said in a statement.

Macapinig, Navforcen’s public affairs officer, said the BRP Batak is now loading clothing, one sack of utensils, and 1,000 food packs from the Rotary Club of Cebu.

She said the vessel would also carry used clothing, mineral water, canned goods, and instant noodles collected from reservists of the 513th Naval Squadron Reserve in the southern towns of Cebu.

The donated items from the reservists in Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Santander, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Moalboal, and Ronda municipalities were collected through the Naval Reserve Center – Eastern Visayas to support the affected families of the two typhoons in the Bicol region, Macapinig added.

“The said relief goods were consolidated by the Naval Forces Central, in partnership with the different government, non-government units, and other cause-oriented organizations in the Visayas region,” she said.

The Naval office in Lapu-Lapu has not announced the date of BRP Batak’s second voyage to Catanduanes but the travel will depend on the weather condition, it said. John Rey Saavedra / PNA – northboundasia.com







