Navy seizes P17.5-M smuggled cigarettes off Zambo City

by: Philippine News Agency |
ZAMBOANGA CITY – Operatives of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) seized some PHP17.5 million worth of smuggled cigarettes aboard on two watercraft off this city, a top NFWM official said Monday.

Rear Adm. Toribio Adaci Jr., NFWM commander, said the NFWM troops, in coordination with the Bureau of Customs (BOC), were conducting maritime interdiction operations when they spotted the two watercraft in two separate locations steaming to this city early Monday.

Adaci said the first watercraft they spotted was M/B Nurshida manned by a seven-man crew near the shore of Barangay Ayala here. The second watercraft, M/B Dream Boy manned by a five-man crew, was spotted near the shore of Barangay Sinunuc.

M/B Nurshida and M/B Dream Boy were found to be loaded with 228 and 274 master cases of undocumented assorted cigarettes, respectively, when the NFWM and BOC personnel conducted Visit Board Search and Seizure Operations (VBSSO), Adaci said.

Both watercraft originated from Sulu province.

Adaci said the seized items and vessels were turned over to the BOC for proper disposition. Teofilo Garcia, Jr. / PNA – northboundasia.com

