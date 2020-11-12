Navy deploys disaster response teams to Camarines Sur

MANILA – Disaster relief and response teams (DRRTs) of the Philippine Navy (PN)’s Naval Forces Southern Luzon (NFSL) have already been deployed to assist local rescue units in Camarines Sur.

“The PN through NFSL deployed one of its DRRT to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) Operation Center in the Provincial Capitol Compound of Pili, Camarines Sur,” said PN public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, in a statement forwarded late Wednesday night.

Roxas said another DRRT was dispatched from NFSL headquarters in Legazpi City to conduct preemptive evacuation to the residents of Pili and Bula towns of Camarines Sur Wednesday.

“Another DRRT from NFSL’s Naval Special Operations Unit-3 is deployed at the Municipality of Nabua, while two DRRTs composed of Naval and Marine reservists were put on standby,” she added.

These DRRTs was deployed for preemptive and rescue operations in the said province because of the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Ulysses.

“The PN always stands ready to render necessary assistance and services to the Filipino people especially in times of disasters, calamities, and emergencies through its fully-equipped and deployable DRRTs,” Roxas said. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com





