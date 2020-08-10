Navy deploys 2 buses to transport health care workers

by: Priam Nepomuceno-Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) has deployed two buses to aid in the “Libreng Sakay” operations for health care workers during the period of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, Navy public affairs office chief, said the buses had been deployed since last week and a number of military trucks were placed on standby for the use of Navy personnel between command posts and checkpoints.

The vehicles ply the Commonwealth-Welcome Rotonda and Pasay-Monumento routes.

About 300 Navy personnel have been redeployed in checkpoints and other duties related to curbing the further spread of coronavirus following the reversion of the National Capital Region and nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal to MECQ from August 4 to 18.

Roxas said the tasks include regular patrol of all sea entry points, and deployment of troops to man airports, swabbing facilities, and other quarantine stations. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com



