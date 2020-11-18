NasaPusoKoAngPangulo trends on social media

MANILA – Filipinos turn to social media to express their support for President Rodrigo R. Duterte and to debunk misconstrued narratives of his absence from public eye throughout government responses for victims of successive typhoons that visited the country.

In a statement, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar thanked the public for continued support to the administration amid persistent discrediting attempts of critics and the opposition.

“Despite the relentless and absurd posts and comments by some individuals and groups on social media regarding the President’s supposed absence throughout the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, we thank the public for the continued support they have shown on social media,” he said on Wednesday.

#NasaPusoKoAngPangulo topped the Philippines’ trends on Twitter as Duterte addressed the nation Tuesday night.

“As a proof of this support, #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo trended number 1 last night on Twitter as President Duterte explained to the public his actions and responses throughout the consecutive typhoons and amidst the pandemic,” he added.

Andanar appealed to the public to remain vigilant against misinformation on government responses.

“We ask everyone to remain vigilant against misinformation, and be reminded of the division that its proliferation can cause,” he said. “Rest assured the Duterte administration continues to respond to the calamities that affect us all and to the needs of Filipinos in general.” (PR)







