‘Narco-listed’ Zambo Norte village exec nabbed

by: Philippine News Agency |

DAPITAN CITY, Zamboanga del Norte– Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have arrested a barangay official in neighboring Dipolog City who is in President Rodrigo Duterte’s narco-list, an anti-narcotics agent said Wednesday.

PDEA-Zamboanga del Norte Agent Dharyll Iann Pasagad identified the suspect as Anthony Cadavedo, a councilor of Barangay Sicayab in Dipolog City.

Backed by the local police, Pasagad said the buy-bust operation against Cadavedo around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday yielded two sachets of suspected shabu with a street value of PHP34,000.

“He (Cadavedo) personally sold a sachet of shabu to our asset during the buy-bust operation,” Pasagad told the Philippine News Agency over the phone.

Pasagad said cases of violation of Section 5 and 11 of the Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, were prepared against the suspect. Gualberto Laput /PNA – northboundasia.com

