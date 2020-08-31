N. Vizcaya town closes offices as province logs 4th Covid death

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya – The town hall and health offices of the local government here were locked down on Monday with operations temporarily suspended “until further notice” while thorough disinfection and contact tracing are being conducted.

This, after the town recorded another coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fatality, the fourth in the entire province.



Bayombong Mayor Ralph Lantion approved the suspension of operations upon recommendation of the municipal health office.



The latest fatality, a 62-year-old woman, was said to have contracted the virus from her husband, who had earlier tested positive for the virus but had recovered.



Last Thursday, the third coronavirus fatality was recorded in the province — a 62-year-old man from Don Mariano Marcos village, also in Bayombong.



Nueva Vizcaya currently has 52 active cases. Three additional cases were reported on Monday — a 34-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man, and a 68-year-old man, all from Solano town.



Governor Carlos Padilla told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview on Monday that despite the rise in cases, the province would not be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status.



“The reclassification of the quarantine status for the province from modified GCQ (general community quarantine) to Modified ECQ is just one of the proposals being considered by the Executive Committee of the Provincial Covid-19 Task Group. However, it was held in abeyance for the meantime,” he said.



Padilla said he shelved the plan upon the advice of the Mayors’ League of Nueva Vizcaya headed by Mayor Johnny Sevillena “pending consultation with their members”.



Due to the halted plan, the reclassification proposal from MGCQ to MECQ has not yet been forwarded to the Regional and National Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), he said.



“Rest assured that despite the sudden spike in cases, all concerned local government units have immediately implemented the necessary protocols to further minimize the spread of the virus. We also wish to reiterate that there are protocols issued by the National IATF regarding zonal lockdowns and reclassification of quarantine status,” the governor said.



According to him, the war against Covid-19 is not the burden of the government alone. “Everyone is encouraged to do their part to minimize the spread of the virus by strictly adhering to the minimum health standards like the proper wearing of mask, physical distancing and proper sanitation. More than ever, self-discipline and honesty is needed from all of us,” he said. Villamor Visaya, Jr. / PNA – northboundasia.com





