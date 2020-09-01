N. Vizcaya IATF wants Solano town placed under MECQ

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya – The Nueva Vizcaya provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has endorsed the request of Solano officials to place the town under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) due to the spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases to 40 during the last two weeks.

Nueva Vizcaya Governor Carlos Padilla, who led the emergency meeting of the provincial IATF members on Tuesday, said the “urgency of the matter” has prompted them to approve the Solano task force’s resolution and endorse it to the regional IATF office.

The spike in cases was first confirmed by Department of Health officials based on the August 29 records showing clustered cases in Solano and linked cases in Bayombong town. The clustering has been traced to the patients’ workplaces, public transport or through social gatherings.

Nueva Vizcaya mayors had earlier asked for a provincewide MECQ but it was held in abeyance as “granular lockdowns” in areas with local transmissions have been imposed.

Among the provinces in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), Nueva Vizcaya has recorded four Covid-19 deaths while Isabela and Cagayan have two each. Quirino has no death while Batanes has remained Covid-19-free. Villamor Visaya, Jr. / PNA – northboundasia.com





