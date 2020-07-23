Mt. Bulusan shows signs of potential eruption: Phivolcs

by: Philippine News Agency |
Mt. Bulusan shows signs of potential eruption: Phivolcs

LEGAZPI CITY – The series of tremors that have been rocking Mt. Bulusan in Sorsogon and the bulging at its edifice are apparent signs that the volcano’s state of restlessness is rising.

April Dominguiano, resident volcanologist of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in the province, in an interview on Thursday, said volcanic quakes, and the cycle of inflation and deflation events are precursors that could lead to an eruption.

She likened Mt. Bulusan’s condition to a “pregnant woman waiting to give birth.”

Dominguiano compared the tremors and bulging exhibited lately by the volcano to the “birth pains” felt by expectant mothers.

She said close monitoring of the parameters that might trigger an eruptive event is needed at this point.

Seismic instruments and ground deformation instruments detect movements beneath the volcano’s vent and edifice that may be caused by hydrothermal and magmatic intrusion activity, she said.

These volcanic precursors could lead to a “phreatic or steam driven” eruptions, which according to Dominguiano, could happen without warning.

Historically, Mt. Bulusan had phreatic eruptions under an Alert Level 1 state of unrest.

Phivolcs monitoring network recorded 10 volcanic earthquakes during the past 24-hour observation period, bringing to 315 the total volcanic tremors recorded since July 6.

Alert Level 1 (Abnormal) status remains hoisted over the volcano.

Under this status, Dominguiano strongly advised residents to always be on alert and to keep out of the designated four-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and the two-kilometer extended danger zone (EDZ) as sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions might occur. Mar Serrano /PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE


LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19


No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News


BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay


THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union