More rescuers needed as 13K families hound by Cagayan floods

by: Villamor Visaya-Philippine News Agency |
TUGUEGARAO CITY – Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba deployed rescuers to help 13,000 families or 47,000 residents in the province who were severely affected by the floods caused by Typhoon Ulysses and monsoon rains.

“The volume of people calling for help needs more helpers,” he said.

Mamba said the rains and floods brought on by the water releases from Magat Dam have been disastrous as rescue operations continue and boats and floating assets are not enough.

Rogelio Sending Jr., Cagayan provincial information officer, said on Saturday 24 out of 29 towns in Tuguegarao City have been either isolated or flooded as villagers trooped to evacuation centers, higher grounds, or relatives.

The Buntun and Namabbalan highways are closed to traffic due to the swelling of the Cagayan and Pinacanauan rivers.

“We are literally in a sea of floodwater, the biggest than 40 years ago,” he said.

Buntun bridge’s water level has mellowed to 12.8-meter — lower than the 13.3-meter recorded on Friday night. Villamor Visaya, Jr. / PNA – northboundasia.com

