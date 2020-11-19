More relief goods transported to 8 Cagayan towns

MANILA – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) transported Wednesday another batch of relief goods and items for the residents of eight towns in Cagayan heavily affected by flooding spawned by Typhoon Ulysses.

“Assorted relief goods arrived in the Municipality of Baggao, Peñablanca, Enrile, Solana, Iguig, Alcala, Amulong and Gattaran in Cagayan via PAF C-295 (transport) aircraft on November 18, 2020,” PAF spokesperson Lt. Col. Aristides said in a statement.

The relief items consist of boxes of bottled water, sacks of assorted goods, and used clothes.

Galang said they would continue to transport relief goods and other needed supplies to Cagayan residents until the situation stabilizes. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com







