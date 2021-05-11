More Ilocos farmers urged to adopt organic farming

LAOAG CITY – The provincial government of Ilocos Norte is encouraging more farmers to adopt organic farming as it implements its sustainable agriculture program.

Provincial agriculturist Norma Lagmay said a special incentive program is provided to those who intend to apply organically-based farming practices.

“With funding support from the Ilocos Norte government and other national government line agencies, organic farmers are given subsidized materials input and farm machinery assistance,” she said in a statement Monday.

Lagmay added they have intensified the establishment of organic farming demonstration sites to inspire more farmers to adopt better farm practices, particularly in this time of climate change.

She said they hope to cover at least 5 percent of around 49,312 hectares of agricultural land areas for about 55,000 farmers in the province who can participate in the organic agriculture program.

Aside from reducing the cost of farm inputs and producing healthier food, organic farming is envisioned to contribute to the country’s overall agricultural growth and development in terms of sustainability, competitiveness, and food security.

At least 5 percent of Philippine agricultural land is organic and more consumers prefer local organic food products.

Meanwhile, the provincial agriculture office aims to fill up some 14 vacant positions who will focus on the program which is part of the major thrust of the current administration to boost farmer’s resiliency and productivity. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

