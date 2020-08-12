More checkpoint areas placed in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY – The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) has placed more checkpoints in different parts of the province to further monitor people going in and out.

In an interview Wednesday, PPPO director Col. Redrico Maranan said the checkpoint areas have been placed in the outermost towns after the discovery of some “remote” entry routes, which could be used by undocumented travelers.

He said they have found out that some people entered the province even without proper documents.

Maranan said one of these undocumented individuals was Balungao town’s first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case.

The man traveled from Pasay City to Pangasinan without securing any travel document or authority from his place of origin and claimed to have traveled via company transportation on July 25, according to Balungao Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force in a Facebook post.

Balungao’s first patient worked at a construction company in Metro Manila.

Maranan asked the barangay officials to continue monitoring their areas of responsibility –recording, monitoring, and intercepting newly-arrived individuals in their respective barangays.

He reiterated that only authorized persons outside residence (APOR) and properly documented individuals could enter and exit the province, which is still under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

“Locally stranded individuals (LSIs) who have proper documents –travel authority, medical certificate, and those who have undergone swab tests, are the only ones who can enter the province,” he added.

Maranan also reminded that LSIs should undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in their own towns or cities. Ahikam Pasion /PNA – northboundasia.com





