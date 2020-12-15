Media workers’ welfare bill OK’d on 2nd reading

MANILA – A bill providing enhanced protection, security, and benefits for media workers hurdled second reading approval at the House of Representatives.

During Monday’s plenary session, the chamber passed via voice vote House Bill 8140 or the proposed Media Workers’ Welfare Act.

The bill aims to ensure that media workers shall, at the minimum, be paid the wages, allowances, and benefits provided by law to workers.

Media workers shall be covered by the Social Security System, the Home Development Mutual Fund or the Pag-IBIG Fund, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. upon employment.

Employers shall provide additional insurance coverage to media workers, including the death benefit of PHP200,000, disability benefit of PHP200,000, and medical insurance benefit of PHP100,000.

It guarantees security of tenure to media workers after the probationary work period of six months of continuous work.

The Department of Labor and Employment shall be mandated as the agency in charge of monitoring compliance with the provisions of the proposed law.

A News Media Tripartite Council that shall serve as a link among stakeholders, provide a platform where media workers and employers can agree upon mutually beneficial policies that will promote the interests of the media industry, and serve as an avenue to express their aspirations, discuss their programs, or settle conflicts. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

