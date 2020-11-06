Mayor asks Albay guv to suspend quarry ops in Legazpi City

by: Philippine News Agency |
Mayor asks Albay guv to suspend quarry ops in Legazpi City

LEGAZPI CITY – Mayor Noel Rosal on Friday asked Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara to also suspend quarrying operation in the city’s five villages situated at the southern flank of the Mayon Volcano.

Rosal, in his letter sent to Bichara, said residents of these villages have expressed fear for their lives and properties on the effects of anthropogenic hazards that can be brought by the quarrying activities in the area around the volcano.

Villages threatened by lahar are Mabinit, Bogna, Matanag, Buyuan, and Padang located at the volcano’s lower slope some eight kilometers from Mayon’s summit.

Upon ocular inspection of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management, lahar flows occurred and were experienced in Barangay Matanag at the height of Super Typhoon Rolly.

Residents here affected by the lahar flow allegedly blame quarry operations to be the possible cause of the flooding in their community.

In connection with this, the Sangguniang Panlungsod would conduct an official inquiry regarding this in aid of legislation.



Rosal cited Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy Cimatu’s order to suspend all quarrying activities around Mayon Volcano after lahar flooding occurred during the onslaught of “Rolly”.

A DENR Task Force from Manila has arrived in Albay to conduct an assessment of the reported quarry operation around Mayon as well as a risk mapping study on lahar. Mar Serrano / PNA – northboundasia.com

