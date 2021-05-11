May 13 declared regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte has declared May 13, 2021 a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid’l Fitr or the Feast of Ramadan.

Proclamation No. 1142, signed by Duterte on Monday, declares May 13 as a regular holiday to “bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.”

The proclamation also reminded the Muslim community to observe community quarantine and safe physical distancing measures amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr, subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other public health measures,” the proclamation read.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos earlier recommended declaring May 13 a national holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr.

Eid’l Fitr is celebrated for three days on different dates each year, depending on the sighting of the new moon in the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

This year, the celebration of Eid’l Fitr is set for Thursday.

Muslims traditionally gather in mosques to pray on the first day of Eid’l Fitr, however, they will have to celebrate inside their respective homes as a precaution against Covid-19.

In his Eid’l Fitr message last year, President Rodrigo Duterte enjoined Muslim Filipinos to be “living examples” of the Islamic faith as the world celebrates Eid’l Fitr while grappling with a health crisis.

He also expressed hope that the month-long Ramadan fasting has helped the Muslim community nourish their inner strength and fortitude to stay true to the goodness of humanity and at the same time shun evil. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

