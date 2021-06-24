Manila, QC mayors honor humble, passionate Aquino

MANILA – Capital city Manila and Quezon City joined the nation in mourning the passing of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III on Thursday.

Both cities immediately lowered their flags at half-mast in honor of the 61-year-old Aquino who succumbed to renal failure secondary to diabetes.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso offered his “most sincere condolences” to the Aquino family after learning of the demise while the city was celebrating its 450th anniversary.

“As the leader of our nation, we knew him as PNoy. He championed good governance reforms that promoted efficiency and reduced opportunities for corruption. The Philippines was cited as the fastest-growing economy in Asia during his administration,” Domagoso said in a statement.

He said Aquino was a pragmatic man who did his best in leading the country and that he was inspired by the former president’s unexpected humility.

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte recalled the times she spent with the Aquino family.

“My mother, the late Betty Go-Belmonte, and former President Cory were very close friends. That friendship extended to other members of our respective families, and grew over time,” Belmonte said in a statement.

She said she had frequent discussions with Aquino on how to increase livelihood and alleviate poverty in the city, as well as measures for inclusive growth for communities and various sectors.

Belmonte said even in their private conversations, Aquino was very passionate about shared progress and had a sincere desire for a better Philippines.

“Rest in peace and power, Mr. President. May angels guide your path on the way to your heavenly home, my friend,” Belmonte said.

Feliciano Belmonte Jr., the mayor’s father who was the House Speaker in the 15th and 16th Congress, also expressed “deep sadness” over the passing of Aquino.

He said under Aquino’s leadership, they were able to pass progressive and game-changing laws.

“He served our country with dignity and honor. His single-minded dedication to his duties and responsibilities, his campaign against corruption, and his unquestionable integrity were the hallmarks of his administration. His code of conduct was Daang Matuwid (straight path) and he lived that reality,” the elder Belmonte said in a separate statement. Marita Moaje / PNA – northboundasia.com

