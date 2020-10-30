Manila-Laoag flights resume with strict border protocols

LAOAG CITY – As the province of Ilocos Norte eases its border to accept more returning residents and tourists, flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is also set to resume its flights from Manila to Laoag and vice versa starting November.

In its latest advisory, PAL’s flight schedule for November will be once a week or on November 6, 13, 20, and 27 via aircraft AB320. For the Manila-Laoag route, departure time is 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m. while the Laoag-Manila route is 1:50 p.m.-3 p.m.

But before booking a flight to Laoag, the Ilocos Norte Tourism Office reminded passengers to check all travel requirements and safety protocols and prevent any inconvenience upon arrival.

Like those who are traveling by land, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said Thursday air passengers are also required to coordinate their planned travel at least three days before the flight date and accomplish all the needed requirements such as a negative RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test with official receipt, request for entry (if returning resident), affidavit of undertaking (if authorized person outside of residence [APOR]), or proof of indispensable travel (if it’s a medical or family emergency.)

A medical clearance certificate is also required for both returning resident and passenger of indispensable travel while an APOR has to present his/her ID and proof of work in Ilocos Norte.

PAL is the only airline servicing Laoag-bound passengers after Cebu Pacific suspended its flights to Laoag in January 2017. Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com





