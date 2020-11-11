Manila judge shot dead by clerk inside office

by: Christopher Lloyd Caliwan-PNA |
Manila judge shot dead by clerk inside office

MANILA – A female judge was shot dead by her clerk of court inside her office at the Manila City Hall on Wednesday.

In a spot report, Maj. Rosalino Ibay of Manila Police District (MPD) identified the victim as Judge Maria Theresa Abadilla, 44.

The suspect, lawyer Amador Rebato, committed suicide after shooting the judge, police said.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. inside Room 535 of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 45.

Reports said a gunshot was heard while victim and the suspect were inside the judge’s office.

Abadilla was brought to the nearest hospital but the attending physician could no longer revive her.

The investigation is still ongoing as the case was turned over to the Homicide Division of the MPD. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com



