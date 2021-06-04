Man yields P1.5-M marijuana bricks in Mt. Province

MANILA – Police and anti-narcotics agents seized over PHP1.5 million worth of dried marijuana from a man in Mountain Province on Thursday afternoon.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar identified the suspect as Rodeo Cacapit, 21, who was arrested in Sitio Ampawan, Barangay Poblacion in Sadanga town.

Cacapit was arrested during an intelligence operation at a checkpoint in the area by the Sadanga Municipal Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Mountain Province.

The suspect, who was intercepted in a public utility vehicle, yielded two backpacks containing 15 dried marijuana bricks weighing 12.8 kilograms, a mobile phone, and a driver’s license.

An onsite inventory of the evidence was conducted in the presence of a state prosecutor and the barangay chairperson in the area.

The suspect and confiscated evidence are now under the custody of the local police. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com

