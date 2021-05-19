Man in Pangasinan dies from electrocution

SAN MANUEL, Pangasinan – A 29-year-old fish vendor died Wednesday after he was electrocuted in a clothesline attached to an electrical wire.

In an interview on Wednesday, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office information officer Maj. Arturo Melchor Jr. identified the victim as Carlito Lutrania, a resident of Barangay San Bonifacio in this town.

“The victim held and raised the clothesline to assist the passage of a truck loaded with sand in front of his house. However, the clothesline was attached to a peeled extension electrical wire,” he said.

Lutrania was electrocuted and fell to the ground, Melchor said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival, he added. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

