Malacañang releases list of 2021 holidays

MANILA – Malacañang on Monday released a copy of Proclamation 986, which enumerates the regular holidays and special non-working days for 2021.

The proclamation, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on July 30, takes effect “immediately.”

Under the proclamation, the following days are declared as holidays:

Regular Holidays

January 1 – New Year’s Day

April 1- Maundy Thursday

April 2- Good Friday

April 9 – Araw ng Kagitingan

May 1 – Labor Day

June 12 – Independence Day

August 30 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day

November 30 – Bonifacio Day

December 25 – Christmas Day

December 30 – Rizal Day

Special Non-Working Days

February 12 – Chinese New Year

February 25 – EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

April 3 – Black Saturday

August 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 – All Saints’ Day

December 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 31 – Last Day of the Year

Additional Special Non-Working Days

November 2 – All Souls’ Day

December 24 – Christmas Eve

The proclamations declaring national holidays for Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha will be issued subsequently, the Palace said.

Implementing guidelines for the proclamation will be promulgated by the Department of Labor and Employment, the proclamation read. Azer Parrocha /PNA – northboundasia.com





