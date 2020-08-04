Malacañang releases list of 2021 holidays

MANILA – Malacañang on Monday released a copy of Proclamation 986, which enumerates the regular holidays and special non-working days for 2021.
The proclamation, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on July 30, takes effect “immediately.”
Under the proclamation, the following days are declared as holidays:
Regular Holidays
January 1 – New Year’s Day
April 1- Maundy Thursday
April 2- Good Friday
April 9 – Araw ng Kagitingan
May 1 – Labor Day
June 12 – Independence Day
August 30 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day
November 30 – Bonifacio Day
December 25 – Christmas Day
December 30 – Rizal Day
Special Non-Working Days
February 12 – Chinese New Year
February 25 – EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary
April 3 – Black Saturday
August 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day
November 1 – All Saints’ Day
December 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
December 31 – Last Day of the Year
Additional Special Non-Working Days
November 2 – All Souls’ Day
December 24 – Christmas Eve
The proclamations declaring national holidays for Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha will be issued subsequently, the Palace said.
Implementing guidelines for the proclamation will be promulgated by the Department of Labor and Employment, the proclamation read. Azer Parrocha /PNA – northboundasia.com