Makati expands e-market; offers free delivery

MANILA – Residents do not need to go out to buy commodities anymore as the Makati City government expanded its online store by offering free delivery services within the city.

The city government has introduced a platform called “Maka-Tindahan (an online market)” application that allows the residents to buy necessities online to prevent local transmission of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Kung may kailangang bilhin, pumasyal sa Maka-Tindahan. Mabibili rito ang inyong pang araw-araw na pangangailangan na walang pangambang mahawa (If you need anything to buy, just visit the Maka-Tindahan. Various daily essential products can be bought here without worrying to be infected),” the city government said in an advisory on Saturday.

The Maka-Tindahan, an app-based store, is where consumers can purchase goods and fresh items direct from the market.

Meanwhile, people outside Makati can also transact with the online store but they have to pay a PHP200-delivery charge.

Customers could pay their orders through cash on delivery service or via Gcash.

The Maka-Tindahan app can be downloaded in Google Play and App Store. People may also visit the makatindahan.com to purchase grocery items.

“Enjoy the hassle-free market and grocery shopping at Maka-Tindahan online store,” the advisory read.

Meanwhile, the city government reminded the residents to follow the Executive Order No. 20 or the guidelines during the modified enhanced community quarantine.

The local guidelines include limited movement of people, the mandatory wearing of face masks, strict curfew ordinance, strict compliance of business and commercial establishments with quarantine measures, and limited operations of public utility vehicles. Lade Jean Kabagani / PNA – northboundasia.com





