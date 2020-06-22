Magnitude 5 quake jolts Ilocos Sur

MANILA – A magnitude 5 quake jolted Ilocos Sur on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 55 kilometers northwest of Candon City at 4:02 p.m.

It had a depth of four kilometers.

Intensity 4 was felt in Candon City, Ilocos Sur, and Intensity 3 in Vigan City, Sinait, Santa, and Magsingal, Sta. Lucia, Santa Maria, Sta. Cruz, and San Esteban, all in Ilocos Sur; and San Fernando City, La Union.

Intensity 2 was recorded in the towns of Cabugao, San Juan, Bantay, San Ildefonso, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Tagudin, Burgos, Santiago, Sigay, Suyo, all in Ilocos Sur; and Banna, Bacarra, Batac, and Laoag City in Ilocos Norte.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded with Intensity 3 in Vigan City; Intensity 2 in Sinait, Ilocos Sur; and Intensity 1 in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte.

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake, Phivolcs director Renato Solidum Jr. explained earlier.

Solidum said Phivolcs deployed around 100 instruments or intensity meters to measure the ground acceleration.

“Acceleration record is converted to intensities. What is being measured is called the instrumental intensity,” he added.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are possible from the magnitude 5 quake, but damage is not expected. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com





