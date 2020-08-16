Magnitude 5 quake jolts Batanes

by: Philippine News Agency |
Magnitude 5 quake jolts Batanes

MANILA – A magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolted Batanes on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 40 kilometers southeast of Sabtang at 10:53 a.m.

It had a depth of 1 kilometer.

Intensity V was felt in Sabtang, while intensity IV was felt in Uyugan, Ivana, Mahatao and Basco.

Intensity III was recorded in Itbayat.

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damages are both expected from the magnitude 5 earthquake. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com



