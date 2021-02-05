Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts CamNorte

MANILA – A magnitude 5.4 quake jolted Camarines Norte Friday morning.

In an earthquake bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake’s epicenter was traced in Tinaga Island in Camarines Norte around 6 a.m. with a depth of 1 kilometer and tectonic in origin.

Intensity IV was felt in Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte; Intensity III in Guinayangan, Quezon; Intensity II in Gumaca, Mauban and Lopez, Quezon; and Intensity I – Marikina City and Pasig City, Metro Manila; San Rafael, Bulacan. PNA – northboundasia.com

