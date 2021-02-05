Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts CamNorte

by: Philippine News Agency |

MANILA – A magnitude 5.4 quake jolted Camarines Norte Friday morning.

In an earthquake bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake’s epicenter was traced in Tinaga Island in Camarines Norte around 6 a.m. with a depth of 1 kilometer and tectonic in origin.

Intensity IV was felt in Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte; Intensity III in Guinayangan, Quezon; Intensity II in Gumaca, Mauban and Lopez, Quezon; and Intensity I – Marikina City and Pasig City, Metro Manila; San Rafael, Bulacan. PNA – northboundasia.com

Suggested Videos

DON SEGUNDO HOUSE OF ANTIQUES AND RESTAURANT

Cagayan Valley, Isabela nananawagan ng tulong

Statement on Typhoon ‘Ulysses’


Typhoon ROLLY and Typhoon SIONY – Update – Nov 1, 2020

2 Bagyong tatama sa bansa binabantayan ng PAGASA

Mushroom Business


DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM


LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE


Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed