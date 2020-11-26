Magalong orders to further curb Covid-19 cases

BAGUIO CITY – Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Wednesday directed members of the city’s management committee (ManCom) to come up with more measures to further lower the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the city.

“We need to intensity effort to lower it (Covid-19 cases) some more before December 15. Papalo yan uli sa holidays (The cases will spike again during the holidays),” Magalong said during the meeting.

Based on the report of the city health services, the daily cases dropped from an average of 36 per day on October 1 to 23 to an average of 25 cases per day from November 1 to 23.

The report also shows that on November 17, the city had 483 active cases which after a week, on Nov. 23 dropped to 208 cases.

Baguio was recording about 60 or 70 cases a day in September when the surge in cases started.

“Hatakin pa natin pababa (Let us pull it down some more),” Magalong said.

He told the city health officials to come up with more measures that can be implemented to lower the cases.

“Isip pa tayo ng mga pwedeng gawin habang tinutuloy natin ang detection, testing at isolation measures natin (Let us think of more actions while we pursue our detection, testing and isolation measures),” Magalong said.

He also ordered the public information office (PIO)-Baguio to drum up information dissemination on the prevention of the 3Cs — avoid crowded places, close-contact settings, and confined and enclosed spaces — to prevent contracting the virus.

Magalong also told the PIO to constantly remind everyone to never let their guards down and to always observe the basic health and safety protocols like washing of hands, sanitation, and the wearing of face masks and face shields.

The mayor said while they saw cases dropping, they want to still lower it so that in case of a surge during the holidays. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com







