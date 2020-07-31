LTO re-extends validity of vehicle registration amid Covid-19

MANILA – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday announced that it has extended the validity of registration for motor vehicles for another 30 days in consideration of delays caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement, the LTO said motor vehicles with plate numbers ending in 6 or those scheduled for renewal of registration in June in all areas — except at the National Capital Region (NCR), Laguna, Cebu, and Region 3 — are given an extension of 30 days from June 30.

“Thus, no penalty shall be collected for renewal transactions from 01-31 July 2020 for these motor vehicles,” the LTO said.

For motor vehicles in the national capital region (NCR), Laguna, Cebu and Region 3 with plate numbers ending in 6 or scheduled for renewal in June, it said they are given an additional 30 days of extension on top of a previous 60-day extension from June 3 — the date of resumption of LTO services in these areas.

“This means that these vehicles have an extended deadline until 03 September 2020,” the LTO said.

For motor vehicles with plate numbers ending in 7, 8, 9, and 0 in all areas, a 30-day extension is given from their different expirations.

For plates ending in 7, the validity of their registration has been extended from July 31 to August 31; for plates ending 8, from August to September 30; for plates ending in 9, from September 30 extended to October 31; and for plates ending in 0, from October adjusted to November 30.

It said the different schedules and deadlines were made to avoid congestion at LTO offices and to help ensure observance of health and safety protocols during transactions.

“No penalty and surcharge shall also be collected for renewal transactions within the revised schedule given by the LTO,” the LTO said.

LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante said the continuous leeway provided to motor vehicle owners since March was a directive from Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade — to consider the current health and economic crisis in the country.

“Naiintindihan po natin na apektado ang kabuhayan ng marami nating kababayan sa panahon ng pandemya kaya natin pinapalawig ang validity ng mga rehistro (We understand that the livelihoods of many are affected during this pandemic. That’s why we’re extending the validity of vehicle registration),” Galvante said.

He also appealed to motorists to follow the revised schedule of transactions in LTO offices across the country and to not wait for the deadline before attempting to renew their vehicle registration.

“Aside from considering the financial health of motorists, we have crafted this schedule so that we can create a systematic and organized process of renewal of motor vehicle registration in all our offices. This is also to ensure that the clients’ and our employees’ welfare are well-protected at all cost,” Galvante said. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz /PNA – northboundasia.com





