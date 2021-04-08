Low-income earners in Bulacan receive ECQ aid

PULILAN, Bulacan – At least 454 residents of Barangay Sta. Peregrina in this town on Thursday received cash assistance, the first beneficiaries in this province of the financial aid issued by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to those individuals affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The pilot payout was held at the Barangay Sta. Peregrina covered court, facilitated by personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office III, in coordination with the local government unit (LGU).

Reiner Grospe, information officer of DSWD Field Office III, said that 90,027 beneficiaries in this town will receive a minimum of PHP1,000 and a maximum of PHP4,000 financial assistance.

Aside from this town, other beneficiaries are 48,136 residents of Obando, and 596,895 in the City of San Jose Del Monte.

Beneficiaries from other towns and cities in the province will likewise receive the same financial aid in the next 15 days.

“These financial aids were provided by the order of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to all areas in NCR Plus Bubble affected by the hard lockdown,” Grospe said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Guiguinto Mayor Ambrosio Cruz Jr., president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines Bulacan Chapter, clarified that not everyone will receive the emergency subsidy from the national government.

Earlier, the DBM sent the allocated PHP2.9-billion emergency subsidy to 21 municipalities and three cities in this province affected by the reimplementation of ECQ.

Based on the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) guidelines issued to the DSWD, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of National Defense (DND), and LGUs, only low-income earners are declared beneficiaries of the emergency subsidy and not those in the middle and upper class.

Cruz, during a video conference with the local chief executives, said they are working out additional assistance to more beneficiaries from the LGUs’ funds.

He said that all LGUs in the province will disburse the emergency subsidy in cash. Manny Balbin / PNA – northboundasia.com

