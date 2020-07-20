Locsin honors 88 deceased OFWs from Saudi Arabia

by: Northbound Philippines News Online |
Locsin honors 88 deceased OFWs from Saudi Arabia

MANILA – Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. honored the 88 deceased overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) whose remains have returned home from Saudi Arabia at the heroes’ welcome held at the Villamor Air Base Sunday.

Locsin offered his condolences to the families of the deceased OFWs and recalled their sacrifice for the sake of their families.

“This is a matter close to my heart. I know the fear, the risk, and the deprivation that Overseas Filipino Workers have to endure in order to seek a better life for their families and loved ones,” Locsin said in his message of sympathy.

Locsin joined other government officials and the families of the deceased in receiving the remains of the deceased.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) joins the efforts of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in repatriating the remains of Filipino nationals from Saudi Arabia.

Locsin said the mounting of these exclusive flights for the fallen kinfolk amid border closures and lockdowns is a first for any administration.

“I assure our people that the Department of Foreign Affairs and its embassies and consulates abroad will do whatever it takes to bring our distressed Overseas Filipinos home – on their feet or on their backs,” Locsin said. (DFA PR)

