locos Norte to operate oxygen generator plant this month

LAOAG CITY – The Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital (GRBASMH) here is set to operate a PHP20-million oxygen generator plant this month, Dr. Rogelio R. Balbag, executive officer of the Ilocos Norte Hospital Management Council, said Friday.

Balbag said almost 90 percent of the warehouse for the medical oxygen generator has been constructed while the machine, its accessories, and the trained personnel are all set.

As part of improving the health care system, the Ilocos Norte government is eyeing the upgrade of its health facilities to address the shortage of oxygen supply often encountered by district hospitals.

“With our oxygen generator, we will no longer import. Instead, we will be able to produce our own. Also, Ilocos Norte can save a budget and even supply other private hospitals,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Malasakit Center will soon open at the GRBASMH.







The center is a one-stop shop where patients could access medical and financial assistance offered by various government agencies.

“This is a pet project of our governor. We are just waiting for the launch date from the Office of the President and we will be ready to open,” Balbag said, noting that the center would be replicated in all district hospitals to serve more Ilocanos.

When Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc assumed office, he pledged to invest in the health of Ilocanos, whom he recognized as the province’s “greatest assets”.

As such, the provincial government has been expanding its health care infrastructure to increase the capacity of all government-managed hospitals in the province.

This year, more than PHP118 million has been allocated for the improvement, rehabilitation, and renovation of the provincial and district hospitals.

Among the completed infrastructure projects at the provincial hospital are the computerized tomography (CT) scan building, renovation of the intensive care unit room, and the rehabilitation of comfort rooms.







The operating and delivery rooms of the Dingras District Hospital were also rehabilitated, while several fixtures at the Vintar District Hospital were repaired.

Other ongoing projects are the construction of a placenta pit, a sewerage system, the medical oxygen generator warehouse, and the improvement of the dialysis center and operating room complex of the Governor Roque B. Ablan Memorial Hospital. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com