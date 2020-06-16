LGUs urged to support DepEd’s reconfigured Brigada Eskwela

MANILA – Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday urged local government units (LGUs) to assist the Department of Education’s (DepEd) reconfigured Brigada Eskwela and Oplan Balik Eskwela programs amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

With this year’s Brigada Eskwela and Oplan Balik Eskwela slogan, “Bayanihan sa Paaralan”, Año urged everyone, especially the parents, to join the government in ensuring that the youth gets the best possible education despite challenges of new learning methods amid the health crisis.

“Magtulungan po tayo para sa patuloy na pag-unlad ng karunungan ng ating mga kabataan (Let us work together for the continued learning development of our youth),” he said in a statement.

He said the education of the youth, despite the challenges brought by Covid-19, remains to be one of the top priorities of the government.

As the Brigada Eskwela and Oplan Balik Eskwela take new forms to adapt to the new normal, the Department of the Interior and Local Government pledged complete cooperation to ensure that these will be implemented down to the grassroots level.

He added that LGUs are committed to extending any form of assistance to students, parents, and teachers to make this school year a productive one while battling the Covid-19 threat.

“In aid of the 2020 Brigada Eskwela and Oplan Balik Eskwela programs, I enjoin all LGUs and all barangays to assist the schools within your jurisdictions adjust to the new learning modalities. I encourage all LGUs to be more creative in assisting schools and students as they immerse in a new learning environment while I commend those local chief executives, who, as early as now, have committed to providing assistance such as laptops and printed materials, among others. Mabuhay po kayo!” he said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





