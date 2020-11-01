Legazpi evacuees prepare to return home as ‘Rolly’ moves away

LEGAZPI CITY – Mayor Noel Rosal ordered on Sunday afternoon the decampment of residents who took shelter in various evacuation centers here as a preemptive measure for the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly.

‘Rolly’ first made landfall in Catanduanes province at 4:50 a.m. and in Tiwi, Albay province at 7:20 a.m.

This city experienced heavy rains and flooding but water started to recede past noontime.

Rosal said decampment would start once floodwater further subsides and the villagers could safely go back to their respective homes.

He ordered barangay officials to see to it that schools used as evacuation centers would be left clean and cleared of all sorts of waste.

The mayor also said that villages in the northern part of the city were already cleared after lahar flow was reported from Mt. Mayon during the height of the heavy rains. “Yong napabalita na lahar flow sa Matanag, manageable naman pero kailangan i-check natin quarry operation sa Mayon (the reported lahar flow in Matanag is manageable but we have to check the quarry operation in Mayon),” he added.

Likewise, he said, “Pwede na magbukas mga tindahan at restaurant mamaya at essential goods (Stores and restaurants may reopen later, as well as (those selling) essential goods).”

According to the mayor, Legazpi City recorded zero casualty due to “Rolly” as of 12 noon.

He thanked all the 70 barangay officials, together with the city’s private and public partners, for maintaining safety among the residents amid the onslaught of the super typhoon.

Meanwhile, in Guinobatan town, former mayor Christopher Flores posted on his Facebook page photos of flooding due to the swelling of San Francisco River in Barangay Iraya.

“At the height of the flood, it was 16 feet. Other areas fared worse. Purok 4, Travesia and Purok 7, San Rafael, all houses were buried in mud and lahar. We have not gone out yet and we expect the damage is much worse,” Flores said. Connie Calipay /PNA – northboundasia.com





