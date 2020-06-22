Late rock star’s guitar sells for record $6M at auction

ANKARA – The guitar used by grunge rock band Nirvana’s star performer Kurt Cobain in a 1993 MTV Unplugged performance was sold Sunday for a record price.

Australian businessman Peter Freedman paid USD6,010,000 for the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar at an auction.

The initial price of the guitar, which Cobain played in November of that year, just five months before his death, was set at USD1 million.

However, the world-famous singer’s fans along with investors competed in the auction and broke a new world record.

The previous record for the most expensive guitar ever sold was for a 1969 black Fender Stratocaster that belonged to Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour which was sold for USD3.95 million at an auction in 2019.

Cobain was an American singer, songwriter and musician who was born in 1967. The Nirvana frontman inspired a generation with his songs. In April 1994, he was found dead in his home at the age of 27 from suicide. (Anadolu)





